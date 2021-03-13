All news

Other Dairy in Slovenia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Prior to the pandemic, the declining birth rate in Slovenia was negatively impacting other dairy sales as the majority of product areas are aimed at snacks for children. Current value sales are expected to be worsened by the pandemic as they plummet. As many Slovenians have been negatively impacted financially since the beginning of lockdown, they have had to economise throughout all their spending. As other dairy is largely regarded as unessential, many consumers have likely been prioritising m…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Other Dairy in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slovenians prioritise staple foods amidst the pandemic
Mlekarna Celeia doo maintains it lead in 2020 due to frequent discounting
Cream benefits from home cooking during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chilled snacks will perform well in response to the economy recovering
Fromage frais and quark will largely benefit from the growing health and wellness trend
Heavy advertising through social media is to be expected over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

