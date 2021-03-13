All news

Other Dairy in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

As in many other product areas in dairy, other dairy expects to see a surge in volume sales in 2020 as a result of initial panic buying in lockdown. This is not expected, however, to result in any general changes in demand as consumer demand for other dairy is expected to have stabilised by the end of March as consumers acclimatised to the “new normal” and were reassured by producers and retailers that there would be sufficient stock and availability.

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Other Dairy in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Temporary surge in other dairy volume sales in 2020 as customers stockpile
Growth in quark expected as Dutch consumers seek to boost their protein levels
Dutch frothy coffee habit to see benefits for other dairy as consumers choose specialist coffee products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dutch consumers increasingly suspicious of sugary products whilst cream is set for a revival
Vegan trend could put pressure on cow’s milk products in other dairy
Growth in quark restricted by success of skyr in yoghurt
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

