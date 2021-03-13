Other Dairy in Turkey Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sales of other dairy will see an increase in volume sales in 2020 compared to 2019, although by no means exceptional in comparison to review period averages. Several products within the category are regarded as non-essentials, and the onset of the pandemic did not spark the same kind of scramble for coffee whiteners, for example, as it did for baby food.

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Other Dairy in Turkey

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Virus gives limited boost to sales of other dairy

Health trends support growth within quark

Chilled snacks benefit from child positioning during school closures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience set to drive chilled desserts over the forecast period

Rise in e-commerce set to inhibit price development, but support volume growth

Healthier options set to strengthen

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

