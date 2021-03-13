Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Limited by decreasing state allocations and extensive regulation, the pharmaceuticals and medical devices industry in Germany grew only marginally in 2019, after pronounced expansion in 2018. The largest tax cuts in more than 10 years started to take a toll on the overall healthcare budget in 2019, which, coupled with rising healthcare costs, is expected to place a strain on German statutory health insurance funds and create a gap of almost EUR50 billion by 2040. Furthermore, the price moratoriu.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697478-pharmaceuticals-and-medical-equipment-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/skim-milk-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Medical and Surgical Equipment, Pharmaceuticals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-statcom-ups-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment in Germany

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Industry’s short-term growth will be fuelled by extensive demand but limited by supply chain disruptions

Extensive exports opportunities overshadowed by the disrupted movement of goods

Digitalisation should lessen the burden of growing healthcare costs

Competitive Landscape

M&A intensifies in search of opportunities to increase efficiency and effectiveness

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Pharmaceuticals Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Medical And Surgical Equipment Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 9 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 11 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 12 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 13 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 15 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105