Plant Based Beverages Market Growth and Future Prospects Analyzed

The Plant Based Beverages market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Plant Based Beverages market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Plant Based Beverages Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Plant Based Beverages market. The report describes the Plant Based Beverages market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Plant Based Beverages market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Plant Based Beverages market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Plant Based Beverages market report:

market is segmented as follows:

Source

Nature

Format

Packaging

Sales Channel

This report covers the global plant-based beverages market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report for plant-based beverages also includes XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries which are currently influencing the plant-based beverages market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2018 & 2028 estimates of the total revenue and consumption of plant-based beverages. Value chain analysis, opportunity analysis, and scenario forecast of every region/country is included in this plant-based beverages report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on source segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is segmented into dairy alternatives, RTD drinks, and plant-based juices. The plant-based juice segment of plant-based beverages is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period, due to increasing health awareness among population. The Dairy alternatives include plant-based milk like soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, oats milk, cashew milk, seed milk, and others is anticipated to resister highest growth over the forecast years.

Based on nature segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is further categorized into organic and conventional plant-based beverages. The conventional segment is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period however will have a declining market till 2028.

Based on format segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is divided into regular and flavored drinks. Manufacturers are offering innovative and different flavors of plant-based beverages to attract larger consumer bases.

Based on packaging segmentation for plant-based beverages, the market is further segmented into glass bottles, plastic bottles & pouches, carton packaging, and cans.

Based on regional segmentation for plant-based beverages, Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to collectively account for more than half of the total share of the global plant-based beverages market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2028 end. Latin America and Eastern Europe are other significant regional markets, which are projected to register the highest CAGRs in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period.

For analyzing market size for plant-based beverages in terms of volume, segmentation by source is considered. The dairy alternatives and RTD drinks markets are analyzed by the per capita consumption of plant-based non-dairy beverages in major consuming regions. The market for fruit and vegetable juices is considered by calculating the production of major fruits and vegetable offered as juices, and thereby, the amount of fruits and vegetables for juice processing is calculated. The penetration of plant-based beverages is benchmarked for key target countries in each region. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total acreage of source crop/feedstock planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into plant-based beverages, etc. Weighted average selling price for plant-based beverages was considered to estimate the market size of plant-based beverages in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides the detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in plant-based beverages report are The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Califia Farms LP, Good Karma Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company, Ripple Foods, PBC, Koia, and Harmless Harvest Inc. Plant-based beverage manufacturers are looking towards improving their collection and sourcing processes. This is further supported by agreements with local participants producing plant-based beverages across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolios in accordance with the customers of varied applications. Nowadays, consumers are becoming increasingly inclined towards products that impart looks along with better taste and nutrition content. Thus, in order to drive the attention of consumer towards plant-based beverages, manufacturers are increasingly developing blended solutions, which offer both, better taste and nutritional content.

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Plant Based Beverages report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Plant Based Beverages market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Plant Based Beverages market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

Pivotal highlights of Plant Based Beverages market:

The Plant Based Beverages market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.

The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.

The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.

Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.

A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.

The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.

