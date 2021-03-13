All news

Recreation, Entertainment and Arts in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Recreation, Entertainment and Arts market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Amusement Parks and Entertainment Services, Library, Museums and Cultural Services, Movie Theatres, Sporting and Recreational Services, Theatre and Music Production.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Recreation, Entertainment and Arts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Recreation, Entertainment and Arts in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Competitive Landscape
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Sporting And Recreational Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Theatre And Music Production Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Amusement Parks And Entertainment Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Library, Museums And Cultural Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Movie Theatres Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

…continued

