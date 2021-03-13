All news

Retail and Wholesale in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Retail and Wholesale market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail, Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel, Wholesale.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail and Wholesale market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Retail and Wholesale in Italy
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Weak consumption in the short term
Italy to suffer from subdued tourism flows post COVID-19
Retailers of non-essential goods among the most affected by the pandemic
Competitive Landscape
Online retailing to gain importance as bricks-and-mortar retailers continue facing challenges after the pandemic
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Wholesale Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Retail Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Sale, Maintenance And Repair Of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale Of Automotive Fuel Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 9 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
Trade

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

