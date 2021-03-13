Retail and Wholesale in the USA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

US retail industry will see only a slow recovery, as consumer confidence remains weak as a result of COVID-19
Product coverage: Retail, Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel, Wholesale.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Retail and Wholesale in the USA
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
US retail industry will see only a slow recovery, as consumer confidence remains weak as a result of COVID-19
Tourist-orientated retailers face declining revenues as a result of the COVID-19 virus
Limited government support for large-sized retailers with poor debt ratings
Competitive Landscape
E-commerce to continue gaining importance as social distancing measures continue
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Wholesale Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Retail Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Sale, Maintenance And Repair Of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale Of Automotive Fuel Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 9 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 10 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade
CHART 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 12 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 13 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 14 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 15 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
Market Structure
CHART 16 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 17 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market
Buyers
CHART 18 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million
CHART 19 B2B Buyers and Growth 2019, LCU million
Firmographics
CHART 20 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019
CHART 21 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2014-2019
CHART 22 Firmographics Distribution by Company Size 2014-2019, % of Total Companies
CHART 23 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2014-2019, % of total Turnover
CHART 24 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover
CHART 25 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover
CHART 26 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover
CHART 27 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019
Digital Business
CHART 28 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %
CHART 29 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019
CHART 30 Number of Companies Placing Orders Online 2014-2019
CHART 31 Revenue from E-Commerce, 2014-2019, LCU million
Industry Context
CHART 32 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019
CHART 33 Industry vs GDP Performance 2004-2024, % y-o-y Growth
CHART 34 Retail and wholesale vs Other Industries 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 35 Industry Turnover by Region 2019, USD million
CHART 36 Retail and Wholesale in North America 2004-2024, USD million
……. continued
