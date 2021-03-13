All news

Rubber and Plastic in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Rubber and Plastic market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steering-knuckle-stub-axle-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Plastic Products, Rubber Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rubber and Plastic market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-latin-america-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03-1317572

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Rubber and Plastic in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Competitive Landscape
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Plastic Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Rubber Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 9 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade
CHART 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 11 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 12 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 13 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 14 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 15 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 16 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
CHART 17 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 18 Imports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
Market Structure

…continued

All news

