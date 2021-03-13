All news

Savoury Snacks in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to lead to increased demand for savoury snacks in 2020 as Argentinians stockpiled these products in the first weeks of March 2020. Consumers were concerned that they would run out of packaged food and therefore stockpiled as much as they could. However, salty snack products were not a priority to Argentinians, with growth lagging behind many other categories during the weeks of stockpiling.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Savoury Snacks in Argentina
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers stockpile savoury snacks ahead of lockdown in 2020
Argentinian government develops a national programme to stimulate growth, while health and wellness-positioned savoury snacks has increased demand in 2020
PepsiCo leads salty snacks and Bagley relaunches Saladix to increase value share in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers to curb demand over the forecast period due to economic woes
Private label continues to gain share
