Savoury Snacks in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to lead to increased demand for savoury snacks in 2020 as Argentinians stockpiled these products in the first weeks of March 2020. Consumers were concerned that they would run out of packaged food and therefore stockpiled as much as they could. However, salty snack products were not a priority to Argentinians, with growth lagging behind many other categories during the weeks of stockpiling.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Savoury Snacks in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stockpile savoury snacks ahead of lockdown in 2020

Argentinian government develops a national programme to stimulate growth, while health and wellness-positioned savoury snacks has increased demand in 2020

PepsiCo leads salty snacks and Bagley relaunches Saladix to increase value share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers to curb demand over the forecast period due to economic woes

Private label continues to gain share

