Savoury Snacks in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks will largely benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 overall. The implementation of lockdown in Q2 led to a spike in stockpiling, as many consumers bulk bought food products for the forthcoming months of uncertainty. This panic buying trend will lead to a rise in current value sales in 2020 overall. Although stockpiling only lasted for a few weeks, the quantity bought during that time will impact the overall sales for the year. Once consumers realised there would be no food sho.
Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Savoury Snacks in North Macedonia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Savoury snacks benefits from stockpiling trend at the beginning of lockdown
PepsiCo and Vitaminka continue to lead savoury snacks in 2020 due to their high reputations amongst consumers
Nuts, seeds and trail mixes rises in current value sales as consumers focus on healthier eating
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Savoury snacks will return to pre lockdown current value growth rates over the forecast period as consumers return to usual shopping habits
Snacking trend will continue as consumers return to their busy lifestyles over the forecast period
Domestic players will benefit from the restrictions caused by the pandemic
Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
…continued
