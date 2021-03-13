All news

Savoury Snacks in Slovenia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 overall. The implementation of lockdown in Q2 led to a spike in stockpiling, as many consumers bulk bought food products for the forthcoming months of uncertainty. However, savoury snacks will be largely unaffected by this trend, as savoury snacks remained on shelves as consumers prioritised more essential food products. Additionally, as many consumers have been facing financial difficulties as a result of the virus, man…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Savoury Snacks in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Savoury snacks suffers from health awareness trends in 2020 due to the crisis
Intersnack continues to lead in 2020 whilst companies with smaller shares focus on brand launches
Forecourt retailers suffers in 2020 due to travel restrictions
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Savoury snacks will recover slow and steadily over the forecast period as the economy also recovers
Nuts, seeds and trail mixes will benefit from the health and wellness trend over the forecast period
The landscape of savoury snacks will likely become more competitive over the forecast period as players compete to keep consumer interest levels up
Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA

…continued

