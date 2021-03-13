All news

Sugar Confectionery in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sugar confectionery has been in decline in retail volume terms over the entire review period and is likely to decrease further in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this trend, sugar confectionery is expected to see robust double digit growth in retail value terms in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to two months of lockdown in the second quarter of 2020, which resulted in most non-essential retailers being closed. As a result the main channel for buying sugar confectionery in Argen..

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sugar Confectionery in Argentina
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sugar confectionery sales suffer as impulse buys decline due to the pandemic and economic turmoil in 2020
Rising health awareness also serves to hamper sales in 2020
Arcor remains dominant in sugar confectionery thanks to its affordable products and innovation, Mondelez loses value share and small companies launch new products to stay competitive in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sugar confectionery set to recover somewhat over the forecast period
Health awareness in children and teenagers likely to negatively impact sugar confectionery over the forecast period
Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA

…continued

