Sugar Confectionery in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sugar confectionery will be impacted in 2020 overall by the COVID-19 pandemic, as current value growth rates will decline due to lockdown restrictions. Initially, in Q2, when lockdown was implemented, many consumers began stockpiling, in fear that supplies would run out. This panic buying lasted a few weeks and likely caused a surge in sales of sugar confectionery. Likewise, at the beginning of lockdown, sugar confectionery was in higher demand as many consumers likely indulged in comfort eating…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sugar Confectionery in North Macedonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery sees current value growth rates decline overall in 2020, despite stockpiling trends triggered by the pandemic

Leading players Kraskomerc and Evropa continue to lose value shares as smaller players launch new brands

E-commerce retailing gathers pace in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fast recovery for sugar confectionery over the forecast period, despite the COVID-19 outbreak

Unit prices rise of sugar confectionery over the forecast period, post pandemic

Previous war on sugar trend predicted to grow rapidly due to health concerns raised by the pandemic

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

