All news

Sugar Confectionery in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Sugar Confectionery in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sugar confectionery will be impacted in 2020 overall by the COVID-19 pandemic, as current value growth rates will decline due to lockdown restrictions. Initially, in Q2, when lockdown was implemented, many consumers began stockpiling, in fear that supplies would run out. This panic buying lasted a few weeks and likely caused a surge in sales of sugar confectionery. Likewise, at the beginning of lockdown, sugar confectionery was in higher demand as many consumers likely indulged in comfort eating…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689886-sugar-confectionery-in-north-macedonia

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-tracking-software-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3pl-services-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sugar Confectionery in North Macedonia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sugar confectionery sees current value growth rates decline overall in 2020, despite stockpiling trends triggered by the pandemic
Leading players Kraskomerc and Evropa continue to lose value shares as smaller players launch new brands
E-commerce retailing gathers pace in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Fast recovery for sugar confectionery over the forecast period, despite the COVID-19 outbreak
Unit prices rise of sugar confectionery over the forecast period, post pandemic
Previous war on sugar trend predicted to grow rapidly due to health concerns raised by the pandemic
Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Patrol ACV Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Patrol ACV Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news News

Competitive Analysis of Seed Coating Materials market till 2030

bob

Prophecy Market Insights has recently published the Seed Coating Materials market informational report which presents a large-scale guideline concerning about present market trends, market size, driving factors, industry-leading competitors along with constant growth factors in the market. The report covers all the latest trends and prime factors effective for market growth investing the Companies to grow […]
All news

Diode Bridge Rectifier Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend 2021-2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Global Diode Bridge Rectifier Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Diode Bridge Rectifier Market. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Diode Bridge Rectifier […]