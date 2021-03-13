Sugar Confectionery Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Overall, demand for sugar confectionery is likely to drop in 2020 as a result of the national lockdown enacted to combat COVID-19. Consumer demand for mints is likely to stay minimal in 2020, as the need for fresh breath, particularly in social situations, takes a back seat. However, some innovative mints products like Halls mini mints, available in three flavours, red fruits, strong mint and watermelon, may stimulate interest due to the combination of flavours. In 2020, brands that focus on hea…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Brands focusing on health and wellness aspects perform well in 2020

Increasing amount of “free from” claims expected in 2020

Lusiteca retains leadership in 2020 with new launches focused on targeting adults

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy lifestyle trends are likely to hamper retail volume growth of sugar confectionery over the forecast period

Brands are likely to focus on functional benefits over the forecast period, to cater to a health-conscious consumer base

More on-the-go and sharing formats expected over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

