Sun Care in Kenya Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In line with global health concerns about the effects of long exposure to sunlight, adult sun care is expected to see strong growth over the forecast period. Due to the fact that sun protection products remain largely unaffordable for many consumers for regular use, most buy them only for when on holiday. The fact that there has been a sustained decrease in sunburn among adolescents and adults will continue to encourage the purchase of these products. Mass brands continue to lead growth, with de…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :hw.ttps://wwwiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805482-sun-care-in-kenya
Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Adult Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mainframe-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-z-systems-gs-series-others-by-industry-vertical-bfsi-it-telecom-government-public-sector-retail-travel-transportation-manufacturing-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surfactant-eor-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Demand boosted by rising awareness of importance of sun protection
Growing interest in higher quality and more transparent ingredients
New innovative formats help multinationals extend customer bases
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sun care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Continued growth and dominance of mass products
Global players experiencing growing competition from local manufacturers
Positive outlook and continued steady growth expected over forecast period
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/