Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2020, sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks continues to be overwhelmingly dominated by sweet biscuits. This can be attributed to Argentina having one of the highest per capita consumption rates of sweet biscuits in the world. Indeed, Argentinians consider sweet biscuits as a food rather than just a snack, with this explaining why per capita consumption is so high. The consumption of sweet biscuits has no barriers, with these products attracting consumers of all ages and incomes. Accord..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727645-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engineering-resins-polymer-alloys-and-blends-global-markets-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-metering-pumps-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category benefits from Argentinians being some of the world’s heaviest consumers of sweet biscuits although economic turbulence impacts buying behaviour in 2020

New products and innovation benefits snack bars and consumers downtrade due to price sensitivity in 2020

Decrease in demand results in economic woes for local companies in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price sensitive consumers to moderate demand over the forecast period

Private label products continue to grow in popularity in sweet biscuits thanks to offering similar quality to brands over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105