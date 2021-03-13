Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

As Vietnam coped efficiently with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, lockdown is not perceived to have had a strong lasting impact on the category. While grocery retailers remained open, lockdown did encourage consumers to limit their visits to the shops, thereby encouraging a level of stockpiling in the short term. However, buying patterns are unlikely to have been significantly impacted. The consumption of sweet biscuits and fruit snacks has benefited from home seclusion, as adults working f…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Changes to buying patterns during COVID-19 are short-lived as key retailers remain open

Sweet biscuits and fruit snacks benefit as COVID-19 accelerates the demand for indulgence and healthier snacks

Strong government support for “local” trend increases pressure on international brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness is set to boost sales growth as manufacturers heed consumer demand trends

Manufacturers set to look to numerous innovation strategies to raise sophistication of supply and demand

Gifting set to return as a major sales driver as the country leaves COVID-19 behind

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

