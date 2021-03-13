Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The rising focus in healthy living is increasingly affecting consumer diets and lifestyles. The growing consumer interest in nutrition and the participation in sport and exercise will contribute to a rise in demand for energy/protein bars in the year. These products are likely to be increasingly seen on the shelves of a wide range of distribution outlets, including hypermarkets and pharmacies, as well as become more readily available through e-commerce, including through mobile apps. Moreover, m…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595243-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-low-cost-airline-market-2021-demand-trends-share-opportunities-swot-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-23

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-moulding-equipment-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Protein bars and fruit and nut bars get a boost from health and wellness trends, along with sweet biscuits

Saudi Premium Food Co will continue to lead in 2020, though new launches will keep sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks fragmented

Ramadan continues to boost sales of fruits snacks and sweet biscuits in Saudi Arabia

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The importance of healthy eating and localisation will continue into the forecast period

Saudisation has potential to boost sales of local products, such as maamoul

Increasingly price sensitive consumers are likely to turn to discounts and promotions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105