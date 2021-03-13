Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Value sales of sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is likely to slow in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These products had lower demand in the second quarter of 2020 as consumers focussed on buying essential foodstuffs rather than impulse buys. However, fruit snacks and snack bars, particularly, protein/energy bars saw health-conscious consumers continuing to purchase these products during lockdown in keeping with the healthy snacking trend that continues to influence sales of these p…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for snack bars and fruit snacks slows, while sweet biscuits’ demand decreases due to constrained finances in 2020

The health and wellness trend drives growth in snack bars and fruit snacks and modern grocery retailers continue to increase value share in 2020

Bambi Plazma leads sales through new product development in sweet biscuits and private label continues to make inroads into the category in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price sensitive consumers to increase demand slightly over the forecast period

Product launches and innovation likely to entice customers when the economy recovers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Biscuits and Snack Bars by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

