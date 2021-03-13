All news

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is seeing an increase in unit prices. This is due to the fact that raw materials are mainly imported. With import costs increasing in 2020, this has been impacting unit prices. The variety and scope of locally manufactured products is already significant, which means there is only limited need for imported brands. With sweet biscuits characterised by strong local production in Tunisia, and supply in this category having very little reliance on imported…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

