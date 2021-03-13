Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

While overall demand for sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks stagnated during the lockdown in Ukraine, the largest retail volume category of sweet biscuits benefited somewhat from the home seclusion trend resulting in a stronger performance for filled biscuits which offered a certain level of indulgence during an anxious time, while demand for chocolate-covered biscuits, although not as impressive in volume growth terms in Q2 2020, also remained positive. These biscuit types also offer g…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595250-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bees-wax-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pulse-tube-cryocoolers-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sweet biscuits offers indulgent treat during lockdown, while snack bars and fruit snacks lose momentum due to home seclusion trend

Konti retains overall leadership of fragmented competitive landscape but remains under pressure from global players

Supermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce all gain ground during lockdown, offering greater accessibility to different consumer groups

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tentative recovery for retail sales of sweet biscuits in 2021 as foodservice benefits from further relaxing of lockdown measures

Processed fruit snacks could emerge to offer competition to dried fruit

Return to impulse purchases and on-the-go consumption will drive demand for snack bars over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105