All news

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Demand for sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is likely to increase in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown has resulted in many consumers changing their behaviour as many started snacking and grazing whilst confined to their homes despite extra financial pressure. In addition, as consumers embraced social distancing and were home bound due to the lockdown, they embraced social distancing by limiting trips to stores, thereby benefitting grocery retailers and e-comm…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT  :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595242-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hair-transplant-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-23

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-big-data-analytics-in-manufacturing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers change eating behaviour during lockdown and the lifting of VAT exemption result in increased sales in 2020
Healthier snacking is a strong driver in snack bars and fruit snacks and cookies are an indulgent snack in 2020
Orkla maintains its leading position thanks to gains in snack bars and private label continues to gain ground in fruit snacks and sweet biscuits in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Price sensitive consumers to moderate demand over the forecast period
Health and premiumisation trends likely to grow sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks over the forecast period
Sugar tax affects certain snack bars but not sweet biscuits
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Biscuits and Snack Bars by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Enterprise Resource Planning System Market to Provide Lucrative Opportunities with Leading Players Analysis

mangesh

The research study on the Enterprise Resource Planning System market is a powerful resource for industry professionals to analyze the Enterprise Resource Planning System industry deeply and helps in decision making. The report provides a detailed assessment of market size, revenue structure, CAGR, consumption, profit margin, price, and various influencing factors. Also, the report covers new […]
All news

Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

gutsy-wise

The demand for cough/cold remedies increased strongly in the early stages of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Poland. Sales spiked as consumers panicked about possible shortages of these products in retail stores. The perception that these medicines offered relief or immunity from COVID-19 helped to drive the fast rise in sales. However, as in analgesics, after initial […]
All news

Global Computer Vision Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuations Make It as a Long-Term Investment | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Global Computer Vision report gives COVID-19 Outbreak study aggregated to offer latest bits of knowledge about intense highlights of the Computer Vision Industry. The investigation gives a 360degree view and featuring significant results of the business during 2020-2024. This report will help the business leaders to detail better-field-tested strategies and settle on educated choices to […]