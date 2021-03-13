Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Demand for sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is likely to increase in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown has resulted in many consumers changing their behaviour as many started snacking and grazing whilst confined to their homes despite extra financial pressure. In addition, as consumers embraced social distancing and were home bound due to the lockdown, they embraced social distancing by limiting trips to stores, thereby benefitting grocery retailers and e-comm…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers change eating behaviour during lockdown and the lifting of VAT exemption result in increased sales in 2020

Healthier snacking is a strong driver in snack bars and fruit snacks and cookies are an indulgent snack in 2020

Orkla maintains its leading position thanks to gains in snack bars and private label continues to gain ground in fruit snacks and sweet biscuits in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price sensitive consumers to moderate demand over the forecast period

Health and premiumisation trends likely to grow sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks over the forecast period

Sugar tax affects certain snack bars but not sweet biscuits

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Biscuits and Snack Bars by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

