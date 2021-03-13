All news

Textile and Leather Products in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, the Italian clothing sector saw production growth stall, owing mainly to decreased retail sales of clothing. The European Commission has reported that in 2019, Italy’s GDP increased only marginally, which led to more cautious consumer spending. In 2019, the average wage, government expenditure and the number of people in employment also grew at a much slower pace, which had a negative impact on the domestic textiles market. Furthermore, in 2020, the already stalling Italian economy took…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Textile and Leather Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Carpets and Rugs, Cordage, Rope, Twine and Netting, Finishing of Textiles, Footwear, Fur and Fur Articles, Knitted and Crocheted Articles, Luggage, Handbags and Saddlery, Made-up Textile Articles, Spinning of Textile Fibres; Weaving of Textiles, Tanning and Dressing of Leather, Technical and Other Textiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Textile and Leather Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Textile and Leather Products in Italy
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Apparel Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Footwear Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Spinning Of Textile Fibres; Weaving Of Textiles Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Luggage, Handbags And Saddlery Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Tanning And Dressing Of Leather Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
Trade
CHART 12 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 13 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 14 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 15 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 16 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 17 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 18 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
CHART 19 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 20 Imports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
Market Structure

…continued

