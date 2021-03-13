Tobacco in Iraq Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report analyses the market for tobacco in Iraq. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:
Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Iraq report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Tobacco in Iraq
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market Insight: COVID-19 Impact
Country Insight: COVID-19 Impact
Country Insight: Pre-COVID-19
Socioeconomic Trends
Logistics/Infrastructure
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
CHART 1 Tobacco: Traditional Grocery Retailer (a)
CHART 2 Tobacco: Traditional Grocery Retailer (b)
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
CIGARETTES
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
Beyond
CHART 3 Cigarettes: Tobacco Specialist (a)
CHART 4 Cigarettes: Tobacco Specialist (b)
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 5 Cigars and Cigarillos or Smoking Tobacco: Tobacco Specialist
Category Data
Table 21 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 29 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 30 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 6 Smokeless Tobacco or E-Vapour Products or Heated Tobacco: Tobacco Specialist
CHART 7 Smokeless Tobacco or E-Vapour Products or Heated Tobacco: Tobacco Specialist
Category Data
Table 35 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 36 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
……. continued
