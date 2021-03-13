Tobacco in Iraq Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report analyses the market for tobacco in Iraq. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Iraq report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6034868-tobacco-in-iraq

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Tobacco in Iraq

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market Insight: COVID-19 Impact

Country Insight: COVID-19 Impact

Country Insight: Pre-COVID-19

Socioeconomic Trends

Logistics/Infrastructure

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

CHART 1 Tobacco: Traditional Grocery Retailer (a)

CHART 2 Tobacco: Traditional Grocery Retailer (b)

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

CIGARETTES

Pre-COVID-19 Performance

Beyond

CHART 3 Cigarettes: Tobacco Specialist (a)

CHART 4 Cigarettes: Tobacco Specialist (b)

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

CIGARS, CIGARILLOS AND SMOKING TOBACCO

Pre-COVID-19 Performance

2020 and Beyond

CHART 5 Cigars and Cigarillos or Smoking Tobacco: Tobacco Specialist

Category Data

Table 21 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 29 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 30 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

SMOKELESS TOBACCO, E-VAPOUR PRODUCTS AND HEATED TOBACCO

Pre-COVID-19 Performance

2020 and Beyond

CHART 6 Smokeless Tobacco or E-Vapour Products or Heated Tobacco: Tobacco Specialist

CHART 7 Smokeless Tobacco or E-Vapour Products or Heated Tobacco: Tobacco Specialist

Category Data

Table 35 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 36 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

……. continued

