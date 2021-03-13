Toys and Games in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 has had a mixed impact on sales of traditional toys and games and video games in China. On the one hand, distribution through store-based retailers has been significantly disrupted by the nationwide lockdown, with shopping malls, non-grocery specialists and mixed retailers being forced to close during the quarantine period. Even as stores begin to reopen many consumers remain concerned about making non-essential shopping trips, while many stores are employing reduced opening hours. Neve…

Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on toys and games

COVID-19 country impact

China tightens regulations for online gaming in 2019 while STEAM products find favour in traditional toys and games

Pop Mart continues to surprise with dynamic results while mobile games is the key driver of sales in video games

Mobile games, blind collectables and construction set to remain the three pillars of strength for toys and games in China

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

STEAM trend influencing sales in 2019

Pop Mart driving dynamic growth in blind collectables in 2019

Licensed products on the rise thanks to popular film and TV franchises

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within traditional toys and games

Recovery and opportunities

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

New tougher regulation on video games introduced in 2019 to curb addiction

Switch finally receives official launch

E-sports enters the mainstream with Tencent and NetEase keen to invest in its expansion

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within video games

Recovery and opportunities

