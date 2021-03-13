Toys and Games in India Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

India has taken strict measures to control the spread of COVID-19 with the imposing of a strict lockdown at the end of March 2020. This resulted in the closure of non-essential stores, which included traditional toys and games stores and other non-grocery specialists. Added to this, the delivery of products ordered online has been restricted to essential items. Even as the lockdown measures begin to be lifted some stores are opening on reduced hours, while many consumers remain cautious about en…
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in India report
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on toys and games
COVID-19 country impact
Mobile games flourishing in 2019 while STEM products remain popular
Mattel and Sony lead the way in 2019 in an increasingly fragmented market
Video games set to be the brightest star in the future of toys and games in India
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Chhota Bheem adds local flavour to product licensing in 2019
Baby and infant toys and games the main growth driver with parents focused on STEM products
Tougher regulations on cheap imports pays dividends for the leading brands in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within traditional toys and games
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Cheaper smartphones and data plans helping to drive interest in mobile games in 2019
E-sports starting to take off in India as large cash prizes capture the imagination of gamers
PlayStation 4 extends dominance in static consoles despite showing signs of maturity
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
…continued
