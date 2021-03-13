Toys and Games in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 is likely to have little overall impact on the forecast value growth rate for toys and games in Malaysia in 2020, with just a marginally slower increase expected. Indeed, the forecast for video games has not changed at all, whilst traditional toys and games is only expected to see a marginally slower rate of increase than originally forecast. Non-essential stores were closed for a short period during the Malaysia Movement Control Order (MCO), but a high proportion of sales moved online,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805595-toys-and-games-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Toys and Games in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-in-process-manufacturing-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-software-and-services-by-application-predictive-maintenance-asset-tracking-inventory-management-remote-monitoring-control-process-optimization-and-supply-chain-management-logistics-by-technologies-wi-fi-3g-4g-bluetooth-ble-and-ethernet-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-baby-formula-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2041-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on toys and games

COVID-19 country impact

Video games sees the most dynamic increase due to increasing digitalisation

International brand owners dominate across the board

Better growth for video games as digitalisation continues

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Continued growth, with parents focusing on education

Licensed toys see share growth along with film launches

Hasbro remains the leader thanks to its wide product range

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within traditional toys and games

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 8 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Electronic vs Non-Electronic: % Value 2014-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Traditional Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Mobile games accounts for most sales due to convenience and high smartphone penetration

Static consoles dominates, with hand-held consoles losing popularity

New leader in video games due to strength in mobile games

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105