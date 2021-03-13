Toys and Games in Poland Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toys and games in Poland is predicted to experience a stronger performance in 2020 in value terms at constant 2019 prices compared to the previous year in response to COVID-19, as many local consumers are forced to remain at home due to lockdown measures. With the early closure of schools and nurseries necessitating many parents taking over child care duties, and the government encouraging working from home for adults wherever possible, the market is set to benefit from Poles spending longer per…
Euromonitor International’s Toys and Games in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on toys and games
COVID-19 country impact
Increasing consumer confidence due to strong local economy boosts demand for toys and games in 2019, with video games remaining the main growth driver
Multinationals continue to lead fragmented competitive environment in 2019, but local players hold strong positions within traditional toys and games
Toys and games set to record strengthening growth from 2021 onwards, driven by video games software
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Polish parents continue to enjoy healthy disposable incomes in 2019, driving demand for traditional toys and games which appeal to both younger children and benefit family entertainment
Parents attempt to offer balanced play away from video games with STEM-related toys and games
LEGO retains leadership of highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 with local players well represented
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within traditional toys and games
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Some areas of video games hardware continue to offer further growth potential in Poland in 2019
Digitalisation dominates video games software in 2019
Increasing fragmentation within competitive environment for video games in 2019 as appetite for new content amongst gamers drives interest in new entries
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within video games
Recovery and opportunities
