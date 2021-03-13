Toys and Games in Poland Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toys and games in Poland is predicted to experience a stronger performance in 2020 in value terms at constant 2019 prices compared to the previous year in response to COVID-19, as many local consumers are forced to remain at home due to lockdown measures. With the early closure of schools and nurseries necessitating many parents taking over child care duties, and the government encouraging working from home for adults wherever possible, the market is set to benefit from Poles spending longer per…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805596-toys-and-games-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Toys and Games in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/carbide-tools-global-markets-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surface-inspection-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on toys and games

COVID-19 country impact

Increasing consumer confidence due to strong local economy boosts demand for toys and games in 2019, with video games remaining the main growth driver

Multinationals continue to lead fragmented competitive environment in 2019, but local players hold strong positions within traditional toys and games

Toys and games set to record strengthening growth from 2021 onwards, driven by video games software

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Polish parents continue to enjoy healthy disposable incomes in 2019, driving demand for traditional toys and games which appeal to both younger children and benefit family entertainment

Parents attempt to offer balanced play away from video games with STEM-related toys and games

LEGO retains leadership of highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 with local players well represented

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within traditional toys and games

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 8 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Electronic vs Non-Electronic: % Value 2014-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Traditional Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Some areas of video games hardware continue to offer further growth potential in Poland in 2019

Digitalisation dominates video games software in 2019

Increasing fragmentation within competitive environment for video games in 2019 as appetite for new content amongst gamers drives interest in new entries

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within video games

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 20 Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Video Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 24 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2015-2019

Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2016-2019

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Software: % Value 2015-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Video Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Distribution of Video Games Hardware by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 29 Distribution of Video Games Software by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 30 Distribution of Video Games Software (Physical) by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 31 Distribution of Video Games Software (Digital) by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105