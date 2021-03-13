Toys and Games in Romania Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Owing to the pandemic, the toys and games market is expected to perform slightly better in 2020 than in 2019. Measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 lockdown, such as schools closing and group gatherings being prohibited, have resulted in many consumers being bored or restless at home, leading to a surge in demand for digital entertainment, boosting volume growth in sales of video games. At the same time, certain traditional toys and games have been utilised more, not just for entertaining, bu…

Euromonitor International’s Toys and Games in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on toys and games

COVID-19 country impact

Increasingly quality-conscious parents shape market trends

Mimicking the hypermarket experience pays off, while e-commerce goes from strength to strength

Future is bright for toys and games, underpinned by digital lifestyle

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

A good year for traditional toys and games licensed to thrill

Lego performance stacks up

Romanian adults proving young at heart

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within traditional toys and games

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 8 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Electronic vs Non-Electronic: % Value 2014-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Traditional Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2019-2024

…continued

