All news

Toys and Games in Romania Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Toys and Games in Romania Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Owing to the pandemic, the toys and games market is expected to perform slightly better in 2020 than in 2019. Measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 lockdown, such as schools closing and group gatherings being prohibited, have resulted in many consumers being bored or restless at home, leading to a surge in demand for digital entertainment, boosting volume growth in sales of video games. At the same time, certain traditional toys and games have been utilised more, not just for entertaining, bu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805597-toys-and-games-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Toys and Games in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-subsea-power-grid-systems-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-united-states-pillow-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2039-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on toys and games
COVID-19 country impact
Increasingly quality-conscious parents shape market trends
Mimicking the hypermarket experience pays off, while e-commerce goes from strength to strength
Future is bright for toys and games, underpinned by digital lifestyle
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
A good year for traditional toys and games licensed to thrill
Lego performance stacks up
Romanian adults proving young at heart
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within traditional toys and games
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 8 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Electronic vs Non-Electronic: % Value 2014-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Traditional Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Demographic: % Value 2019-2024
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025 with Major Companies – BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Aiolos Engineering, QinetiQ, Calspan, Aerolab, RUAG Group, European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)

anita_adroit

” The Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market report covers the investigation of the multitude of imperative viewpoints related with the Market. The report offers an honest investigation and inside and out survey on the present and future interest of the Global Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services Market. The Aerospace Wind Tunnel Testing Services […]
All news

Global Ultramarine Blue Market Share, Sales, Revenue, Manufacturers, Type, Future and Forecast till 2026

anita_adroit

“The research report provides an in depth analysis about the growth factor and the factors that could hamper the growth of the Global Ultramarine Blue Market in the future. Thus reports covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. Report also covers the major trends and opportunities which may influence the growth of […]
All news

Single End Cord for Automotive�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Single End Cord for Automotive Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to […]