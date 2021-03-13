All news

Toys and Games in the US Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The traditional toys segment has been growing slowly in the US compared to video games. The most impactful growth came from action figures, dolls, and educational toys. However, continued weakness is expected in baby and infant, pre-school, plush, and a number of other products due to unfavourable demographic trends, as well as the digitalisation of playtime. The latter trend has been reinforced by COVID-19 as more consumers – both parents and children – are turning to online and mobile play and…

Euromonitor International’s Toys and Games in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Traditional toys growth continues to slow as video games sales surge
Hometainment trend in response to pandemic accelerates digital shift
Nintendo revenue boosted by Switch console offerings
E-commerce increasingly key to omni-channel sales strategy
Rising demand for video games to continue driving growth
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

 

…continued

