Traditional Toys and Games in Sweden Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Traditional toys and games witnessed ongoing value decline in 2019 as Swedish consumers continued to demonstrate a change in play patterns. There is a clearly growing preference for digital media and/or video games for entertainment, and from a younger age, which is weakening the base demand for traditional toys and games. All categories of traditional toys and games witnessed decline in current value sales in 2019, with the exception of games and puzzles which continued to grow. Games and puzzl…

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Toys and Games in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Action Figures and Accessories, Arts and Crafts, Baby and Infant, Construction, Dolls and Accessories, Dress-Up and Role Play, Games and Puzzles, Model Vehicles, Other Traditional Toys and Games, Outdoor and Sports, Plush, Pre-School, Remote Control Toys, Ride-On Vehicles, Scientific/Educational.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

A shift in play patterns and the closure of traditional toy store chains add to value decline

E-commerce continues to grow but consumers increasingly opt for mass merchandisers

Top two players increase their value shares

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within traditional toys and games

Recovery and opportunities

