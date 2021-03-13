All news

Transport and Storage in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The transport and storage industry’s revenues continued to grow in 2019, despite ongoing civil unrest. As transport workers continued to oppose the government’s pension reforms, major public transport and air travel disruptions emerged. Despite the uneasiness, the industry witnessed stronger growth compared to 2018. Growth was driven largely by stable economic conditions and rising demand for passenger and freight passenger transportation services. The increase can also be partially attributed t…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Transport and Storage market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Transport, Cargo Handling, Warehousing and Travel Agencies, Post and Courier Services, Road Passenger and Freight Transport, Transport via Pipelines, Transport via Railways, Water Transport.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Transport and Storage market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Transport and Storage in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
The industry is set to witness moderate growth over the medium term
E-commerce to support logistics and storage services
Air transport continues to operate in a challenging environment
Competitive Landscape
The COVID-19 crisis to drive M&A momentum
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Road Passenger And Freight Transport Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Cargo Handling, Warehousing And Travel Agencies Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Air Transport Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Water Transport Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Post And Courier Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 12 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade

…continued

