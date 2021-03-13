All news

Transport Equipment in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The German automotive industry’s revenue growth remained below the historic average in 2019, while production volume declined. In 2019, German car production declined by 9%, to 4.7 million units, according to the car manufacturers’ association Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), the lowest point in 22 years. The decline was largely due to weaker demand in foreign markets, with export volume declining by 13% in 2019. In addition, soaring car development costs and increasing production outsourci…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Transport Equipment market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Aircraft and Spacecraft, Motor Vehicles and Parts, Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment, Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock, Ships and Boats.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Transport Equipment in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Automotive industry struggles due to slowing demand in export markets
Aerospace industry’s forecast clouded by uncertainty in the travel sector
Large-scale investment in railway infrastructure to benefit rolling stock industry
Competitive Landscape
Automotive companies and suppliers face challenges as investment in electric vehicles accelerates
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Motor Vehicles And Parts Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Aircraft And Spacecraft Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Railway And Tramway Locomotives And Rolling Stock Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Ships And Boats Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Motorcycles, Bicycles And Other Transport Equipment Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

…continued

