Utilities and Recycling in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

2019 saw a further slight contraction in residential electricity consumption, despite extreme heat waves during the summer, which increased electricity demand for air conditioning. During the year, French residents and industrial users’ total consumption of electricity stood at 473TWh, the lowest in decades. The decline resulted from the rapidly increasing energy efficiency of various household appliances, alongside an industrial slowdown and investment in energy efficiency. While the amount of…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Utilities and Recycling market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Collection and Distribution of Water, Electricity, Manufacture and Distribution of Gas, Recycling, Sewage and Sanitation, Steam and Hot Water Supply.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Utilities and Recycling in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Effect of energy-efficient applications is to be offset by rising energy prices
Expansion of renewable power generation to accelerate further
Slowdown in manufacturing activity hampers demand for electricity
Competitive Landscape
French utilities giant Engie shifts focus to renewables
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Electricity Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Manufacture And Distribution Of Gas Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Sewage And Sanitation Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Collection And Distribution Of Water Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Steam And Hot Water Supply Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 12 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade

…continued

