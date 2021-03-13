All news

Utilities and Recycling in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Over 2019, German manufacturing industries saw a slowdown in production, reducing demand for electricity. The important automotive sector saw a decline in production volumes over the year, given contracting demand domestically and in major export destination countries, particularly the US. According to the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), German car manufacturers produced 4.7 million cars in 2019 – 9% fewer than in the previous year. Given the production slowdown..

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Utilities and Recycling market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Collection and Distribution of Water, Electricity, Manufacture and Distribution of Gas, Recycling, Sewage and Sanitation, Steam and Hot Water Supply.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Utilities and Recycling market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Utilities and Recycling in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Shrinking manufacturing sectors to further diminish demand for electricity
Investment in renewables to intensify supported by coronavirus recovery funds targeting green energy
China’s ban on solid waste imports offers potential expansion opportunities for Germany’s recycling sector
Competitive Landscape
Expansion of renewables to drive further M&As across Europe
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Electricity Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Sewage And Sanitation Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Manufacture And Distribution Of Gas Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Collection And Distribution Of Water Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Recycling Of Non-Metal Waste And Scrap Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

