Video Games in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Video games maintained dynamic double-digit current value growth in 2019. Digital video games software saw the highest sales and highest growth in 2019. In terms of software, the majority of gamers in the country now opt for digital software rather than physical. With increasing internet penetration and improving connection speeds in the country, digital video games software has become increasingly accepted. These games are convenient to purchase and can also be stored safely on the cloud and ar…

Euromonitor International’s Video Games in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Mobile games accounts for most sales due to convenience and high smartphone penetration
Static consoles dominates, with hand-held consoles losing popularity
New leader in video games due to strength in mobile games
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within video games
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Video Games: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Software: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Video Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Video Games Hardware by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Distribution of Video Games Software by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Video Games Software (Physical) by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Distribution of Video Games Software (Digital) by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

