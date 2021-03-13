Video Games in Poland Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Video games in Poland continued to experience a strong growth trajectory in 2019, driven by the largest category of video games software. Nevertheless, while hand-held consoles continued to experience declining demand in the country, other areas of video games hardware still offered plenty of growth potential, including AR/VR headsets which continued to record strong volume growth in 2019 although its impressive performance was due to a low sales base. Strengthening demand for AR/VR headsets is…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803905-video-games-in-poland
Euromonitor International’s Video Games in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-product-roadmap-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-patient-lifts-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Some areas of video games hardware continue to offer further growth potential in Poland in 2019
Digitalisation dominates video games software in 2019
Increasing fragmentation within competitive environment for video games in 2019 as appetite for new content amongst gamers drives interest in new entries
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within video games
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Video Games: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Software: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Video Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Video Games Hardware by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Distribution of Video Games Software by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Video Games Software (Physical) by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Distribution of Video Games Software (Digital) by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/