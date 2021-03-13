All news

Video Games in Singapore Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With a growing number of companies collaborating with tournament organisers, government bodies getting involved and a marked increase in media coverage, Singapore was witnessing a notable rise in investments in e-sports in 2019. In an effort to boost the profile of e-sports in the country Singapore Sports Hub, together with local e-sports organisation Team Flash, launched Singapore’s first e-sports training facility at the OCBC Arena in March 2019 to train emerging local talents with an aim towa…

Euromonitor International’s Video Games in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

