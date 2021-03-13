Video Games in South Korea Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, video games saw persistent sales growth through mobile and static console games, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. Mobile games remained the largest area of video games, due to the rapid introduction of new mobile games, especially MMORPG types like Lineage 2M. In hand-held consoles, Nintendo introduced Nintendo Switch Lite during September 2019, however, sales were weak compared to the Nintendo Switch.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803909-video-games-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Video Games in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ion-conducting-ceramics-global-markets-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-drainage-catheter-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

In 2019, steady sales growth of video games are driven by mobile, static console games and VR/AR headsets

Strict regulations imposed on the gaming industry continue to stifle growth across 2019

The popularity of Lineage supports NCsoft Corp’s leading position in 2019, as players invest in E-sports and e-commerce drives sales

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within video games

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Video Games: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Software: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Video Games by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Video Games Hardware by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Distribution of Video Games Software by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Distribution of Video Games Software (Physical) by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Distribution of Video Games Software (Digital) by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105