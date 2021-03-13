Wearable Electronics in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Wearable electronics is expected to continue to see retail volume growth in 2020 overall, despite the impact of COVID-19. Non-essential store-based retailers shut at the beginning of the crisis in the country, whilst there were also restrictions on consumers’ movements, with these factors particularly negatively impacting the economy in the first half of the year. Although the easing of restrictions is underway, the second half of the year is also expected to see reluctance amongst consumers to…

Euromonitor International's Wearable Electronics in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Wearable Electronics in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

No decline expected as health-consciousness helps to maintain growth

Players attract consumers with activity-specific products

Samsung continues to lead thanks to its wide product range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising health-consciousness and pent-up demand set to contribute to growth

Activity bands set to remain popular amongst price-sensitive consumers

Garmin expected to do well with targeted products in value terms

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

