Wearable Electronics in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

While the rise in consumer health-awareness has been a key driver of developments across a range of industries, many Italian consumers are still not considered to be taking sufficient exercise. However, concerns about sedentary lifestyles have been magnified by enforced home seclusion during the COVID-19 lockdown. Moreover, many people were encouraged to engage in physical exercise when it became a valid reason for leaving the house during lockdown. Walking, running, and cycling all saw increase…
Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Wearable Electronics in Italy
Euromonitor International
August 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concerns about lockdown lifestyles boost interest in exercise
Growing focus on mobility amongst manufacturers
Google acquires leader, while Garmin launches virtual cycling tour
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers set to move from bands to watches
Connectivity with smartphones to be an increasingly important feature
Economic crisis may impede development of luxury wearables
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…continued
