Wearable Electronics in Russia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Moving into 2020, wearable electronics remained the fastest growing category in Russian consumer electronics, supported by ongoing interest in health trends and tracking physical fitness. While the rate of volume growth dropped in Q2 2020 during lockdown, it remained impressive overall, with outdoor exercise permitted as part of the first stage of easing lockdown measures in some parts of Russia from May, and therefore supporting demand for both activity bands and the expensive niche of smart we..

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Wearable Electronics in Russia
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Despite slowdown in demand during lockdown, wearable electronics continues to record most impressive performance within consumer electronics
Xiaomi consolidates leading position in wearable electronics going into 2020 with competitively-priced activity band
E-commerce strengthens its dominance of distribution for wearable electronics during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Some maturity and price sensitivity slows demand from 2021, but positive volume growth will be supported by declining unit prices
Smart wearables will remain largest value category, but unit prices will continue to fall due to increasing competition from smaller players
Activity watches to remain niche area of wearable electronics in Russia, with newer analogue format finding weak demand amongst local consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

.continued

