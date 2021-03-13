Wearable Electronics in Russia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Moving into 2020, wearable electronics remained the fastest growing category in Russian consumer electronics, supported by ongoing interest in health trends and tracking physical fitness. While the rate of volume growth dropped in Q2 2020 during lockdown, it remained impressive overall, with outdoor exercise permitted as part of the first stage of easing lockdown measures in some parts of Russia from May, and therefore supporting demand for both activity bands and the expensive niche of smart we..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390217-wearable-electronics-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-urodynamics-equipment-and-disposables-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-induction-cooktop-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Wearable Electronics in Russia

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite slowdown in demand during lockdown, wearable electronics continues to record most impressive performance within consumer electronics

Xiaomi consolidates leading position in wearable electronics going into 2020 with competitively-priced activity band

E-commerce strengthens its dominance of distribution for wearable electronics during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Some maturity and price sensitivity slows demand from 2021, but positive volume growth will be supported by declining unit prices

Smart wearables will remain largest value category, but unit prices will continue to fall due to increasing competition from smaller players

Activity watches to remain niche area of wearable electronics in Russia, with newer analogue format finding weak demand amongst local consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

.continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105