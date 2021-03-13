All news

Wearable Electronics in the United Kingdom Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

COVID-19 is having a minor net positive impact on wearables, with growth set to accelerate from 12% in 2019 to 13% in 2020. This is the result of a sharp uptick in activity wearables, and of little change in the established trend for smart wearables, which continues to demonstrate a natural slowing of its dynamic growth.

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Wearable Electronics in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown triggers renewed interest in activity wearables
Smart wearables continues to thrive with a focus on aesthetics
Apple extends its lead, while lower priced brands also build share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The COVID boom for activity wearables is expected to be short lived
Underlying consumer trends will continue to support uptake of wearables
The emergence of smart hearables expected to shake up the market
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics
COVID-19 country impact
Company response

…continued

