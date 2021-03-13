Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Demand for yoghurt and sour milk products is likely to increase somewhat despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, economic uncertainty prevails and with unemployment likely to increase in Serbia, disposable incomes of many households will decrease. Consequently, consumers are likely to start downtrading to more affordable, economy brands and private label products. However, drinking yoghurt, is likely to experience robust retail value growth in 2020 benefiting from the Serbian tradition o…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595313-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-serbia

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-toilet-seat-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-network-management-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tradition of consuming drinking yoghurt boosts sales despite the pandemic in 2020

Media boosts yoghurt products’ health image, while flavoured yoghurt producers opt for volume over value growth in 2020

Imlek launches new products and private label continues to be influential in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Yoghurt and sour milk products likely to grow over the forecast period as consumers prioritise affordable products

Distribution shifts towards modern outlets

Plain yoghurt sales is set to slow as hype fades

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105