All news

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Demand for yoghurt and sour milk products is likely to increase somewhat despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, economic uncertainty prevails and with unemployment likely to increase in Serbia, disposable incomes of many households will decrease. Consequently, consumers are likely to start downtrading to more affordable, economy brands and private label products. However, drinking yoghurt, is likely to experience robust retail value growth in 2020 benefiting from the Serbian tradition o…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT  :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595313-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-serbia

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-toilet-seat-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23
* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-network-management-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Tradition of consuming drinking yoghurt boosts sales despite the pandemic in 2020
Media boosts yoghurt products’ health image, while flavoured yoghurt producers opt for volume over value growth in 2020
Imlek launches new products and private label continues to be influential in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Yoghurt and sour milk products likely to grow over the forecast period as consumers prioritise affordable products
Distribution shifts towards modern outlets
Plain yoghurt sales is set to slow as hype fades
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Industrial Hemp in Textile Market to Reflect Significant Growth During 2020-2027 |Plains Industrial Hemp Processing, HMI Group, HempFlax, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, etc

Alex

Industry Growth Insights (IGI), one of the world’s prominent market research firms, has announced a novel report on the Industrial Hemp in Textile Market. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which supports the clients to make accurate business decisions. This research helps both existing and new players for Industrial Hemp in […]
All news

Industrial Cellular Modem Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Baimatech, Intercel Pty Ltd, CalAmp, Belden Inc., InHand Networks

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Industrial Cellular Modem Market. Global Industrial Cellular Modem Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news

Global Filter Capacitor Market 2021: Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027| ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton

QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, March 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Filter Capacitor market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global […]