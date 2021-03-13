All news

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

As a result of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are seeking new foods that offer health benefits. Many consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of probiotics in boosting the immune system. This rise in demand was highlighted by the fact that many grocers experienced stock-outs for yoghurts and sour milk products sold thorough e-commerce retailers in Singapore.

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

