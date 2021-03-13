Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

As a result of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are seeking new foods that offer health benefits. Many consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of probiotics in boosting the immune system. This rise in demand was highlighted by the fact that many grocers experienced stock-outs for yoghurts and sour milk products sold thorough e-commerce retailers in Singapore.

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/liquid-lenses-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 fuels interest in healthier drinking and high protein yoghurt

Foodservice exposure helps to boost brand awareness among consumers

Smaller innovative brands continue to put pressure on Yakult

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Introduction of new healthier brands to drive innovation over coming years

Major dairy players widening product portfolios by entering yoghurt

E-commerce to continue gaining ground by offering convenience to consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

