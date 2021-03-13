All news

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

VAT on yoghurt and sour milk products in Slovakia declined from 20% to 10% in 2020. While this is set to bolster retail volume demand, value retail sales are likely to drop due to the lower average unit prices. This is expected to happen despite institutions such as schools—which ordinarily boost sales in yoghurts—remaining closed for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT  :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595315-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/custom-antibody-services-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-landscaping-software-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
VAT reduction boosts retail volume sales of yoghurt and sour milk products in Slovakia in 2020, despite the negative impact of lockdown
Convenient on-the-go pack formats are increasingly popular but less necessary in 2020 amid restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic
Retail value and volume share in yoghurt receive a boost in 2020 at the expense of foodservice sales, as lockdown measures take their toll
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Fortified and lactose-free products will tap into rising consumer concerns about immunity and food intolerances
Local and organically produced yoghurts will remain popular in Slovakia as the health and wellness trend dovetails with increasing interest in sustainability
Packaging innovation will be driven by premiumisation and increasing concerns about sustainability
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Impact Of Covid-19 On Irrigation Controllers Market Comprehensive Growth 2020-2027 With Top Key Vendor Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, The Scotts Company, Calsense, Galcon, Rachio Inc., Weathermatic., Gilmour, Orbit, Skydrop, Raindrip, Gardena

Alex

“ Industry Growth Insights (IGI) has published a latest in-depth market report on the global Irrigation Controllers market. This report presents a comprehensive yet detailed overview about the key aspects of the market, which aim to assist clients in a systematic and concise manner. The global report provides the most reliable information about the current […]
All news Energy News

Doctor Bags Market To 2027 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast | Professional Case, Inc., Matt & Nat, Maxwell Scott Bags, Bollmann, Durasol, Elite Bags, Koolpak, Merlin Medical, Pottertons, Prestige

Alex

Dataintelo publishes a detailed report on Doctor Bags market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2020-2027. This report offers an in-depth analysis that includes the latest information including the current COVID-19 impact on the […]
All news

Flywheel Energy Storage Systems Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Siemens, CCM, Amber Kinetics, Active Power, Calnetix Technologies

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Flywheel Energy Storage Systems Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the […]