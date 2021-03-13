Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

VAT on yoghurt and sour milk products in Slovakia declined from 20% to 10% in 2020. While this is set to bolster retail volume demand, value retail sales are likely to drop due to the lower average unit prices. This is expected to happen despite institutions such as schools—which ordinarily boost sales in yoghurts—remaining closed for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

VAT reduction boosts retail volume sales of yoghurt and sour milk products in Slovakia in 2020, despite the negative impact of lockdown

Convenient on-the-go pack formats are increasingly popular but less necessary in 2020 amid restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic

Retail value and volume share in yoghurt receive a boost in 2020 at the expense of foodservice sales, as lockdown measures take their toll

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fortified and lactose-free products will tap into rising consumer concerns about immunity and food intolerances

Local and organically produced yoghurts will remain popular in Slovakia as the health and wellness trend dovetails with increasing interest in sustainability

Packaging innovation will be driven by premiumisation and increasing concerns about sustainability

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

