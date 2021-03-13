Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Despite expecting relatively stagnant growth for yoghurt and sour milk products in both retail volume and current value terms in 2020, it is an improvement from generally declining growth rates in 2019. Because of lockdown restrictions, foodservice volume sales of yoghurt and sour milk products are expected to decline as hotels, restaurants, schools and other enterprises remain closed. Therefore, consumption opportunities remain relatively concentrated within the home arena. Due to shorter shelf…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Yoghurt and sour milk products that offer functional benefits expected to perform best in 2020

Danone expected to retain leadership in 2020 due to innovation with “super ingredients”

Consumers are attracted to natural plain yoghurt with high protein content leading to more launches in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers likely to be increasingly attracted to products with functional benefits and high protein contents over the forecast period

Organic and lactose-free offerings likely to increase over the forecast period

Plain yoghurt likely to grow over the forecast period as it offers consumers the possibility to personalise consumption

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

