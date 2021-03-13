Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Yoghurt witnessed dynamic growth over the review period due to its healthy and protein-rich image. Although it is expected to continue growing in 2020, growth is expected to be considerably slower than in recent years due to the disruption caused by COVID-19. Lockdown measures were implemented in January 2020 which put a dampener on plans for Chinese New Year celebrations, with consumers forced to stay at home. Sales of ambient drinking yoghurt typically flourish during this period with it seen…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Yoghurt unlikely to suffer for long despite the challenges posed by COVID-19

Drinking yoghurt seen as healthy and nutritious pointing to a bright future

Clean labelling building trust among China’s consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Yoghurt benefiting from strong investment pointing to bright future

Yili set to increase its lead as the market becomes more consolidated

Mengniu the main challenger to Yili with its focus on health and wellness

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

