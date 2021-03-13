Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Yoghurt and sour milk are seeing a slight lift in retail volume sales in 2020, although growth is unexceptional. COVID-19 has had a limited effect on the consumption of these products, as volume sales generated by foodservice is small, and retail sales have not benefited from the restrictions to foodservice that have lifted sales in other categories.

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Virus has limited but positive effect on volume growth

Health trends support price and value in 2020

Emerging premiumisation linked to lifestyle, convenience, Greek formats

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Non-dairy demand set to rise over the forecast period

Clearer positioning as healthy, nutritious snack can appeal to housebound workers

Sour milk products already holds good opinions, but is underdeveloped and can benefit from producer focus

